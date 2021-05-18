Texoma Local
Grayson coaching staff earns high honor

By KXII Staff
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KXII) - The Grayson coaching staff of Mike McBrayer, Jason Miller, and Ashley Mills were selected as the NFCA NJCAA D1 Coaching Staff of the Year. Each year, three schools from the NJCAA Division 1 and Division 2 are selected.

The Grayson coaching staff are 44-5 heading into the NJCAA D1 Softball World Series starting May 25th in Yuma, Arizona. McBrayer was selected as the NTJCAC Coach of the Year shortly after his team and staff won the Region 5 North Softball Tournament on their home turf.

