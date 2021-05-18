Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Advertisement

Paris police officer on leave after turning himself in on several warrants

Paris police officer on leave after turning himself in on several warrants
Paris police officer on leave after turning himself in on several warrants(KXII)
By Nina Quatrino
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A Paris officer is on leave, after he turned himself in on several warrants.

35-year-old Leonardo Garcia was arrested last Monday on 6 warrants including a felony warrant for child abuse by neglect or false report.

Garcia was placed on leave by the department following his arrest. He bonded out the same day on a $6,750 bond.

He was transferred to the Lamar County jail.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was taken to the hospital Sunday night after crashing into a shopping center sign in...
Car crashes into shopping center sign in Sherman
Callisburg ISD said they’re investigating after a video surfaced of someone at school dressed...
Video surfaced of someone dressed as Ku Klux Klan member at Callisburg ISD school
Police confirm a high school student died in a crash in Durant on Friday afternoon.
High school student killed in Durant crash
Darriynn Brown, 18, has been charged with kidnapping and theft in connection with the killing...
Arrest made after boy, 4, found slain on Dallas street
An Ardmore mother is honoring her son’s memory five years after he and his roommate were...
Ardmore mother honors son’s memory five years after his murder

Latest News

A Grayson County man, and former state corrections officer has been indicted on 10 charges...
Former correctional officer indicted on a slew of child porn charges
The community is coming together to celebrate Sammi Mitchell-Henderson's life, and raise...
Community mourns loss after fatal pedestrian crash
Jeff Lowe of Tiger King fame says federal agents confiscated 70 big cats from his park in...
70 big cats confiscated from Tiger King Park
Jared Lashan Lennox (34) and Krystal Jean Marie Terrell (31)
OSBI searching for missing Hugo couple