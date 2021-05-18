Paris police officer on leave after turning himself in on several warrants

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A Paris officer is on leave, after he turned himself in on several warrants.

35-year-old Leonardo Garcia was arrested last Monday on 6 warrants including a felony warrant for child abuse by neglect or false report.

Garcia was placed on leave by the department following his arrest. He bonded out the same day on a $6,750 bond.

He was transferred to the Lamar County jail.

