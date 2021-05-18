Semi driver high on meth at time of deadly Sherman crash

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - On January 20, a semi truck was headed north on U.S. HWY 75 in Sherman.

It was just south of Shepherd road, when the 18-wheeler veered off the highway, crossed the frontage road and into the Angels of Care parking lot.

“There, it struck multiple vehicles, and sadly a person who was on foot in that parking lot was struck and killed,” said Sgt. Brett Mullen with the Sherman police department.

Leslie Karen Mercado died from her injuries at a local hospital. She was 23-years-old.

Mercado worked at the Angels of Care Therapy Center.

According to Facebook, she was loved by those who knew her. In the days following the tragic accident, family and friends gathered to pray.

A memorial was placed in the parking lot in her honor.

“It’s very tragic that a life was lost because of this criminal act that took place,” Sgt. Mullen said. “That’s the sad part, that a life was lost because of someone else’s actions.”

Court documents show Darwood Kellett, the driver of that semi, was high on meth at the time of the crash.

Sgt. Mullen says Kellett is now on his way to paying the price.

“It just shows the dangers of intoxicated driving. It can lead to you being seriously injured, someone else getting seriously injured or killed, or just going to jail. So, there are consequences of these actions. And if you continue with these actions, they will catch up to you,” said. Sgt. Mullen.

Kellett is charged with intoxicated manslaughter and aggravated assault with a vehicle.

