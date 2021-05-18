Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Advertisement

Semi driver high on meth at time of deadly Sherman crash

By Nina Quatrino
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - On January 20, a semi truck was headed north on U.S. HWY 75 in Sherman.

It was just south of Shepherd road, when the 18-wheeler veered off the highway, crossed the frontage road and into the Angels of Care parking lot.

“There, it struck multiple vehicles, and sadly a person who was on foot in that parking lot was struck and killed,” said Sgt. Brett Mullen with the Sherman police department.

Leslie Karen Mercado died from her injuries at a local hospital. She was 23-years-old.

Mercado worked at the Angels of Care Therapy Center.

According to Facebook, she was loved by those who knew her. In the days following the tragic accident, family and friends gathered to pray.

A memorial was placed in the parking lot in her honor.

“It’s very tragic that a life was lost because of this criminal act that took place,” Sgt. Mullen said. “That’s the sad part, that a life was lost because of someone else’s actions.”

Court documents show Darwood Kellett, the driver of that semi, was high on meth at the time of the crash.

Sgt. Mullen says Kellett is now on his way to paying the price.

“It just shows the dangers of intoxicated driving. It can lead to you being seriously injured, someone else getting seriously injured or killed, or just going to jail. So, there are consequences of these actions. And if you continue with these actions, they will catch up to you,” said. Sgt. Mullen.

Kellett is charged with intoxicated manslaughter and aggravated assault with a vehicle.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was taken to the hospital Sunday night after crashing into a shopping center sign in...
Car crashes into shopping center sign in Sherman
Darriynn Brown, 18, has been charged with kidnapping and theft in connection with the killing...
Arrest made after boy, 4, found slain on Dallas street
The community is coming together to celebrate Sammi Mitchell-Henderson's life, and raise...
Community mourns loss after fatal pedestrian crash
A Grayson County man, and former state corrections officer has been indicted on 10 charges...
Former correctional officer indicted on a slew of child porn charges
Denison police investigate fatal pedestrian crash

Latest News

Workforce Solutions Texoma said an upcoming opportunity can get you a job by that unemployment...
Texas to end extra unemployment benefits, Texoma job fair this week
Wednesday they will offer 2 free classes, that could help save a life, to anyone ages 13 and up.
Bryan County EMS celebrates EMS Week
Governor Kevin Stitt says unemployment benefits are the reason so many business owners are...
Stitt claims unemployment benefits are causing lack of job interest, announces incentive program
The city of Durant says if residents have been affected by the pandemic, they may be able to...
City of Durant giving residential utility bill assistance