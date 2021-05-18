Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Stitt claims unemployment benefits are causing lack of job interest, announces incentive program

By Caroline Cluiss
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 6:21 PM CDT
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Governor Kevin Stitt says unemployment benefits are the reason so many business owners are having a hard time finding employees.

“Oklahomans are hard working but they’re also rational,” Stitt said in a press conference Monday. “Thousands of Oklahomans are making more money in so-called unemployment relief than they were working. In essence the government has created an incentive to stay at home instead of getting back into the workforce.”

So Stitt’s providing a reason to: the first 20,000 people who get off unemployment and stay at a new job for six weeks in a row will get $1,200. The incentive applies to anyone currently on Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation or Unemployment Insurance.

Applicants must work at least 30 hours a week at the new job.

Oklahoma Employment Security Commission director Shelley Zumwalt says if you don’t know where to start to find a job, the commission will help.

“I hear from employers every single day about their struggles to find staff at their businesses,” Zumwalt said. “OESC is ready and willing to help any and all claimants find stable employment or retraining opportunities.”

