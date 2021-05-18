Texas governor bars local governments, schools from requiring face masks

AUSTIN, Texas (KXII) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order Tuesday that bars counties, cities, school districts, public health authorities and government officials from mandating face masks effective Saturday.

Violators could be fined as much as $1,000.

Public schools may continue to follow existing mask guidelines until June 4, but after June 4, no one, including students, teachers, parents, staff and parents, may be required to wear a mask on campus.

“The Lone Star State continues to defeat COVID-19 through the use of widely-available vaccines, antibody therapeutic drugs, and safe practices utilized by Texans in our communities,” Abbott said.

“Texans, not government, should decide their best health practices, which is why masks will not be mandated by public school districts or government entities. We can continue to mitigate COVID-19 while defending Texans’ liberty to choose whether or not they mask up.”

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revised its mask guidance last week, and now says those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 may resume activities without wearing masks or practicing social distancing.

Just more than 42% of Texas residents 16 and older are fully vaccinated against the virus, and in Central Texas 29% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

Abbotts’s order makes no mention of vaccination rates.

The order includes exemptions for state supported living centers, government-owned hospitals, and government-operated hospitals as well as for state prisons, juvenile detention centers, and county and municipal jails.

