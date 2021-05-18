Texas to end extra unemployment benefits, Texoma job fair this week

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The state of Texas will see those jobless benefits end next month. Workforce Solutions Texoma said an upcoming opportunity can get you a job by that expiration date.

“I think we’re eventually going to be fine, because we have so many people moving to the area and they’re gonna be filling these jobs, it’s just gonna take a little bit of time to get back on track,” said Bill Wastoskie, VP with CenterPoint Commercial Properties.

Wastoskie said the growth coming to Texoma could be good for the workforce crisis, but in some cases is making franchises hesitant to give Texoma a chance.

“There’s some concern from some of the franchises that are coming into this market that they’re not gonna be able to find enough staff to be able to move forward on some of their locations,” said Wastoskie.

The federal pandemic unemployment benefits were set to expire in September, but Gov. Greg Abbott said the extra benefits will end for unemployed Texans on June 25th.

“Every week we hear from restaurants, we hear from retail establishments that they cannot keep their stores open as long as they want to or open at the capacity they would like because they don’t have enough people to work,” said Janie Bates, Executive Director for Workforce Solutions Texoma.

Bates said some of their companies are looking for 50 to 175 people to hire.

“At any given time we have around 1,200 jobs in our 3 county area and that’s just a fraction of what’s available,” said Bates.

She says unemployment money may look good on paper, but doesn’t provide what a lot of their hiring businesses are offering.

“You may be making $15 or more per hour on unemployment, but there’s no benefits. There’s no medical benefits, there’s no vacation pay and there’s no ability to start climbing that career ladder,” said Bates.

This Thursday Workforce Solutions Texoma is holding a Career Connection event with 49 companies ready to hire.

“A lot of them are doing interview right on site. And if somebody’s really looking for a job that’s the place to be. Absolutely they could have a job before the benefits expire,” said Bates.

