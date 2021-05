Texoma Softball and Baseball Playoff Pairings - May 19-22

(KXII) - Here is a list of playoff pairings for the remaining Texoma baseball and softball teams.

Baseball:

Dodd City vs. Saint Jo @ Era

Game 1: Wednesday 2:00

Game 2: follows after game 1

Game 3: Saturday 2:00

Lindsay vs. Alvord @ Henrietta Friday 7:00 (1 game)

Muenster vs. Windthorst @ Henrietta

Game 1: Wednesday 6:00

Game 2: Thursday 6:00

Game 3: Saturday 12:00

Gunter vs. Maypearl @ Justin Northwest

Game 1: Wednesday 7:30

Game 2: Thursday 7:30

Game 3: Saturday 7:30

Melissa vs. Waxahachie Life @ Irving MacArthur

Game 1: Friday 5:00

Game 2: Saturday 12:00

Game 3: Following game 2

Softball:

Dodd City vs. Graford @ Era

Game 1: Friday 6:30

Game 2: Saturday 11:00

Game 3: Following game 3

Van Alstyne vs. Bullard

Game 1: Wednesday @ Whitehouse 6:00

Game 2: Thursday @ Anna 6:00

Game 3: Saturday, time and location TBD

