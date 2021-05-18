Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Advertisement

Truck driver charged with assault, intoxication manslaughter in Sherman business parking lot death

Darwood Lynn Kellett
Darwood Lynn Kellett(Grayson County Jail)
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The driver of a semi truck that hit and killed a woman outside the Angels of Care parking lot in January has been charged with assault and intoxication manslaughter.

Sherman police say Darwood Lynn Kellett, 54, faces one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and another count for intoxicated manslaughter with a vehicle.

Just before 9 a.m. on Wednesday, January 20th, police say Kellett was headed north on U.S. Highway 75 when he veered off the roadway and into the business parking lot.

That’s where 23-year-old Leslie Karen Mercado of Gunter worked. She stepped outside, and was struck and killed.

What substance(s) caused Kellett’s intoxication hasn’t yet been released.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was taken to the hospital Sunday night after crashing into a shopping center sign in...
Car crashes into shopping center sign in Sherman
Darriynn Brown, 18, has been charged with kidnapping and theft in connection with the killing...
Arrest made after boy, 4, found slain on Dallas street
The community is coming together to celebrate Sammi Mitchell-Henderson's life, and raise...
Community mourns loss after fatal pedestrian crash
Denison police investigate fatal pedestrian crash
A Grayson County man, and former state corrections officer has been indicted on 10 charges...
Former correctional officer indicted on a slew of child porn charges

Latest News

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt
Oklahoma governor announces end to extra unemployment money
Gov. Greg Abbott prepares to deliver his State of the State speech at Visionary Fiber...
Texas joins states ending extra $300 in weekly jobless aid
Two fishing boats collided on Lake Texoma Wednesday morning.
Fishing boats collide on Lake Texoma
Two armed men broke in and stole around seven to ten pounds of marijuana from a Durant grow...
Durant grow house burglarized