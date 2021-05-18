Truck driver charged with assault, intoxication manslaughter in Sherman business parking lot death

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The driver of a semi truck that hit and killed a woman outside the Angels of Care parking lot in January has been charged with assault and intoxication manslaughter.

Sherman police say Darwood Lynn Kellett, 54, faces one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and another count for intoxicated manslaughter with a vehicle.

Just before 9 a.m. on Wednesday, January 20th, police say Kellett was headed north on U.S. Highway 75 when he veered off the roadway and into the business parking lot.

That’s where 23-year-old Leslie Karen Mercado of Gunter worked. She stepped outside, and was struck and killed.

What substance(s) caused Kellett’s intoxication hasn’t yet been released.

