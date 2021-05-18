Texoma Local
Van Alstyne softball prepares for Regional Semi-Finals

By KXII Staff
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KXII) - The Van Alstyne Lady Panthers will face off with Bullard in the fourth round of the playoffs starting Wednesday. This is just the second time in school history the softball team has made it this far, the first time since 1994.

“It’s going to take everyone working together,” said Van Alstyne pitcher Kelsie Adams. “To get to where we need to be.”

“We’ve all known each other since we were in 3rd grade,” said Van Alstyne pitcher Taylor Roberts. “We’ve been best friends for a long time. The chemistry is just there.”

“To be playing ball this time of year, is an added bonus as a coach and as a player,” said Van Alstyne head coach Jason Brogdon. “It’s a level that hasn’t been reached since 1994 in Van Alstyne, so to be one of the only two teams to make it that far, it’s been a progress in the building. It’s exciting to be here this year.”

Game 1: Van Alstyne vs. Bullard @ Whitehouse 6:00 Wednesday

Game 2: Van Alstyne vs. Bullard @ Anna 6:00 Wednesday

Game 3: Van Alstyne vs. Bullard TBD

