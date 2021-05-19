Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Advertisement

Ardmore Parks and Rec holding “Summer Spectacular” on Saturday

Ardmore Parks and Recreation is holding a “Summer Spectacular” at the Clubhouse on Saturday.
Ardmore Parks and Recreation is holding a “Summer Spectacular” at the Clubhouse on Saturday.(KXII)
By Caroline Cluiss
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The Ardmore Parks and Recreation department is putting on a “Summer Spectacular” event this Saturday at the city’s family entertainment center, the Clubhouse.

Eight-year-old Raylon Banks said go-karts are just one of his favorite activities offered at the Clubhouse

“Some people like to crash so its a little harder to drive but when there’s not very many people its really fun cause you don’t have to go fast or anything like that,” Banks said. “Which I go kinda fast.”

Banks said he loves coming to the clubhouse with his Grandpa and little brother.

“My favorite game is probably the SpongeBob game.,” Banks said “Its also one of the games you win the most points on.”

His Grandpa, on the other hand, likes mini-golf.

“I play mini golf,” Banks said. “Cause my grandpa, he does golfing tournaments.”

The Summer Spectacular will offer four hours of unlimited mini-golf and go-karts for $25 a person. Parks and Rec director Teresa Ervin said those four hours start whenever the family arrives at the clubhouse.

“I mean this is our kickoff to summer so we want you to have fun,” Ervin said. “We tried to make it as convenient as possible.”

Besides food, live music, and activity deals, the event will also have prizes raffled off every half hour. No purchases are required to win- the winner just needs to be on the Clubhouse property at the time of the drawing.

“This is just our way of giving back,” Ervin said. “Our community has been so supportive of the Clubhouse and we’re just saying ‘Summer’s here! Let’s kick it off and have fun.’ Come to the Clubhouse, it’s Ardmore’s way to play.”

The Summer Spectacular will be on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family and friends are mourning the loss of the young woman killed in a Durant crash on Friday.
Family and friends remember young woman killed in Durant crash
Texas Governor Abbott newest executive order prohibits government entities and officials to...
Grayson Co. leaders react to Texas ending most mask mandates
Two armed men broke in and stole around seven to ten pounds of marijuana from a Durant grow...
Durant grow house burglarized
Kids and masks in school
Texas governor bars local governments, schools from requiring face masks
Darwood Lynn Kellett
Truck driver charged with assault, intoxication manslaughter in Sherman business parking lot death

Latest News

Scott Covington says he last saw his son at home on April 29th. No one has heard from him since.
Mead man still missing after 3 weeks
Kason Powell
Final suspect pleads guilty in Denison boy’s 2017 murder
A Gunter home was damaged when it was struck by lightning Tuesday afternoon.
Lightning strikes Gunter home
Austin Nolan marks the 8th Durant High School student to lose their life in the past year.
Durant High School students, families gather to honor 8th student death within a year