Ardmore Parks and Rec holding “Summer Spectacular” on Saturday

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The Ardmore Parks and Recreation department is putting on a “Summer Spectacular” event this Saturday at the city’s family entertainment center, the Clubhouse.

Eight-year-old Raylon Banks said go-karts are just one of his favorite activities offered at the Clubhouse

“Some people like to crash so its a little harder to drive but when there’s not very many people its really fun cause you don’t have to go fast or anything like that,” Banks said. “Which I go kinda fast.”

Banks said he loves coming to the clubhouse with his Grandpa and little brother.

“My favorite game is probably the SpongeBob game.,” Banks said “Its also one of the games you win the most points on.”

His Grandpa, on the other hand, likes mini-golf.

“I play mini golf,” Banks said. “Cause my grandpa, he does golfing tournaments.”

The Summer Spectacular will offer four hours of unlimited mini-golf and go-karts for $25 a person. Parks and Rec director Teresa Ervin said those four hours start whenever the family arrives at the clubhouse.

“I mean this is our kickoff to summer so we want you to have fun,” Ervin said. “We tried to make it as convenient as possible.”

Besides food, live music, and activity deals, the event will also have prizes raffled off every half hour. No purchases are required to win- the winner just needs to be on the Clubhouse property at the time of the drawing.

“This is just our way of giving back,” Ervin said. “Our community has been so supportive of the Clubhouse and we’re just saying ‘Summer’s here! Let’s kick it off and have fun.’ Come to the Clubhouse, it’s Ardmore’s way to play.”

The Summer Spectacular will be on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

