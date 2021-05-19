Final suspect pleads guilty in Denison boy’s 2017 murder

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The third and final suspect in a 2017 shooting over $20 of marijuana that killed a five-year-old Denison boy and injured his 11-year-old brother pleaded guilty in Grayson County court Wednesday.

Ryan Clay, 22, pleaded guilty to murder and aggravated assault and was sentenced to 50 years in prison. Under Texas law, Clay must serve at least 25 years before being considered for parole.

On November 19, 2017, Denison Police responded to calls of shots fired in the 1700 block of Elm Street. Responding officers discovered five-year-old Kason Powell and his 11-year-old brother, ZaQuavian Fisher, had both been struck by gunfire following a drive-by shooting. Both children were transported to Texoma Medical Center for treatment. Kason later died at the hospital and ZaQuavian was transported to Children’s Medical Center in Dallas for further treatment, where he survived his injuries.

Denison Police determined at least eight shots were fired into the house, with two striking the children as they played video games. Detectives quickly discovered the intended target of the shooting was Kason’s older brother. Information was developed that Sabrina Nino had attempted to sell $20 worth of marijuana to the older brother earlier in the day and instead he stole the marijuana from Nino. Nino reported the theft of the marijuana to her supplier, Antonio Prado. Prado then recruited Ryan Clay and all three planned to retaliate against the older Powell brother. Nino, who was 17 years of age at the time, was located the next day and implicated both Clay and Prado in the shooting.

Antonio Prado, Ryan Clay, & Sabrina Nino (Grayson County Jail)

Clay and Nino were arrested the day after the shooting, but Prado stayed on the run for two years before authorities tracked him down in Mexico, where he was arrested in 2019.

First Assistant District Attorney Kerye Ashmore said Prado, Clay and Nino were in the car at the time of the shooting. Prado and Clay are accused of firing the guns.

“Today we brought final closure to the victim’s family,” Ashmore said. “Antonio Prado received a life sentence following a jury trial. Sabrina Nino pleaded guilty and received a forty-year sentence for her role. Now Ryan Clay finally received 50 years for his actions. We have been successful in bringing all the responsible parties to justice.

“While this case is a complete senseless tragedy, we have found both hope and encouragement in our interactions with the families of both ZaQuavian Fisher and Kason Powell,” District Attorney Brett Smith said. “They have set an example of resilience, forgiveness, and strength through this long and painful journey.”

