Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Advertisement

Final suspect pleads guilty in Denison boy’s 2017 murder

Kason Powell
Kason Powell(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The third and final suspect in a 2017 shooting over $20 of marijuana that killed a five-year-old Denison boy and injured his 11-year-old brother pleaded guilty in Grayson County court Wednesday.

Ryan Clay, 22, pleaded guilty to murder and aggravated assault and was sentenced to 50 years in prison. Under Texas law, Clay must serve at least 25 years before being considered for parole.

On November 19, 2017, Denison Police responded to calls of shots fired in the 1700 block of Elm Street. Responding officers discovered five-year-old Kason Powell and his 11-year-old brother, ZaQuavian Fisher, had both been struck by gunfire following a drive-by shooting. Both children were transported to Texoma Medical Center for treatment. Kason later died at the hospital and ZaQuavian was transported to Children’s Medical Center in Dallas for further treatment, where he survived his injuries.

Denison Police determined at least eight shots were fired into the house, with two striking the children as they played video games. Detectives quickly discovered the intended target of the shooting was Kason’s older brother. Information was developed that Sabrina Nino had attempted to sell $20 worth of marijuana to the older brother earlier in the day and instead he stole the marijuana from Nino. Nino reported the theft of the marijuana to her supplier, Antonio Prado. Prado then recruited Ryan Clay and all three planned to retaliate against the older Powell brother. Nino, who was 17 years of age at the time, was located the next day and implicated both Clay and Prado in the shooting.

Antonio Prado, Ryan Clay, & Sabrina Nino
Antonio Prado, Ryan Clay, & Sabrina Nino(Grayson County Jail)

Clay and Nino were arrested the day after the shooting, but Prado stayed on the run for two years before authorities tracked him down in Mexico, where he was arrested in 2019.

First Assistant District Attorney Kerye Ashmore said Prado, Clay and Nino were in the car at the time of the shooting. Prado and Clay are accused of firing the guns.

“Today we brought final closure to the victim’s family,” Ashmore said. “Antonio Prado received a life sentence following a jury trial. Sabrina Nino pleaded guilty and received a forty-year sentence for her role. Now Ryan Clay finally received 50 years for his actions. We have been successful in bringing all the responsible parties to justice.

“While this case is a complete senseless tragedy, we have found both hope and encouragement in our interactions with the families of both ZaQuavian Fisher and Kason Powell,” District Attorney Brett Smith said. “They have set an example of resilience, forgiveness, and strength through this long and painful journey.”

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family and friends are mourning the loss of the young woman killed in a Durant crash on Friday.
Family and friends remember young woman killed in Durant crash
Two armed men broke in and stole around seven to ten pounds of marijuana from a Durant grow...
Durant grow house burglarized
Kids and masks in school
Texas governor bars local governments, schools from requiring face masks
Darwood Lynn Kellett
Truck driver charged with assault, intoxication manslaughter in Sherman business parking lot death
A Grayson County man, and former state corrections officer has been indicted on 10 charges...
Former correctional officer indicted on a slew of child porn charges

Latest News

A Gunter home was damaged when it was struck by lightning Tuesday afternoon.
Lightning strikes Gunter home
Austin Nolan marks the 8th Durant High School student to lose their life in the past year.
Durant High School students, families gather to honor 8th student death within a year
Texas Governor Abbott newest executive order prohibits government entities and officials to...
Grayson Co. leaders react to Texas ending most mask mandates
Workforce Solutions Texoma said an upcoming opportunity can get you a job by that unemployment...
Texas to end extra unemployment benefits, Texoma job fair this week