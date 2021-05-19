Texoma Local
Gunter prepares for third round show down

By KXII Staff
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GUNTER, Texas (KXII) - The Gunter Tigers have accomplished a lot already this season, going 30-7 so far, with playoff wins over Grand Saline, and Whitesboro. They will play Maypearl in a 3-game series starting on Wednesday, with all games will be played at Justin Northwest.

“They are a young team, so this is the first time they’ve ever been to the 3rd round, first time they’ve won a district championship,” said head coach Daryl Hellman. “Everything is new to them. But sometimes that is an advantage because they don’t know what to expect. It’s our jobs as coaches to keep them focused, humble, and focused on baseball because that’s really all it is.”

“Definitely the bond we have between each player,” said Gunter 1st baseman Trey Oblas. “It’s really special. I think that’s what carries us on the field and off.”

“We’ve got really good pitching, and great defense,” said Gunter short stop Cooper Wade. “We get hits every now and then when we need them. Our defense and pitching is really well right now.”

