Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Advertisement

Lightning strikes Gunter home

A Gunter home was damaged when it was struck by lightning Tuesday afternoon.
A Gunter home was damaged when it was struck by lightning Tuesday afternoon.(Gunter Volunteer Fire & Rescue)
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

At approximately 12:50 this afternoon, Gunter was toned out to a house that had been struck by lightning. The first...

Posted by Gunter Volunteer Fire & Rescue on Tuesday, May 18, 2021

GUNTER, Texas (KXII) - A Gunter home was damaged by fire after it was struck by lightning Tuesday afternoon.

Fire officials said it happened just before 1 p.m. on Fox Bend Trace Road.

The family was inside at the time, but was able to make it out safely.

Gunter Fire Chief David Gallagher says the home’s garage and a car were destroyed in the fire and the interior of the home has smoke damage.

Gallagher says to always call 911 if you believe your home has been struck by lightning.

“There have been some houses that get struck by lightning, people don’t see fire or anything right away because it might be hidden inside the attic, so we definitely recommend even if you don’t see any flames or smell any smoke, go ahead and call 9-1-1 and have the fire department come out and check,” Gallagher said.

Texas led the nation in lightning strikes in 2019 with over 47 million counted.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family and friends are mourning the loss of the young woman killed in a Durant crash on Friday.
Family and friends remember young woman killed in Durant crash
Two armed men broke in and stole around seven to ten pounds of marijuana from a Durant grow...
Durant grow house burglarized
Darwood Lynn Kellett
Truck driver charged with assault, intoxication manslaughter in Sherman business parking lot death
Kids and masks in school
Texas governor bars local governments, schools from requiring face masks
A Grayson County man, and former state corrections officer has been indicted on 10 charges...
Former correctional officer indicted on a slew of child porn charges

Latest News

Austin Nolan marks the 8th Durant High School student to lose their life in the past year.
Durant High School students, families gather to honor 8th student death within a year
Texas Governor Abbott newest executive order prohibits government entities and officials to...
Grayson Co. leaders react to Texas ending most mask mandates
Workforce Solutions Texoma said an upcoming opportunity can get you a job by that unemployment...
Texas to end extra unemployment benefits, Texoma job fair this week
Court documents show Darwood Kellett, the driver of the semi truck that struck and killed a...
Semi driver high on meth at time of deadly Sherman crash