Mead man still missing after 3 weeks

MEAD, Okla. (KXII) - A Mead man has been missing now for 3 weeks. His family is asking for the community’s help in locating him.

Family of 27-year-old Dakota Covington describes him as a homebody, and says it’s out of character for him to go so long without contacting them.

“It tears us up that he’s not here you know. It’s heartbreaking I mean we’re used to him being there,” said Scott Covington, father of Dakota.

Tuesday marked 3 weeks since loved ones have seen or heard from Dakota. His father says he last saw Dakota at home on April 29th.

“There whenever I left to go to work and whenever I got back he was gone,” said Covington.

Scott Covington says he last saw his son at home on April 29th. No one has heard from him since. (KXII)

He says the 27-year-old kept to himself, was close to his family and loved by many. They say it’s out of character to not hear from him.

“He was a great, good kid. He was one of the kids that every parent dreamed of. You know it’s just floored everybody that you know he’s not here,” said Covington.

He says the community has done their part in helping find his son and are hopeful someone will find him.

“People are you know helping the Sheriff’s Department out you know they’re giving leads. Everybody here in Mead knows him. I mean he was raised up here, he went to school here. So everybody knows him and they know what kind of kid he is,” said Covington.

He is worried for his safety because Dakota would always call him for help. They just want to know he is okay.

“If he is out there and he hears it, please come home, we love you,” said Covington.

If anyone has information on Dakota Covington and his whereabouts, contact the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office at 580-924-3000.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.