New York attorney general investigating Trump Organization ‘in a criminal capacity’

In this Tuesday, July 7, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump listens during a "National...
In this Tuesday, July 7, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump listens during a "National Dialogue on Safely Reopening America's Schools," event in the East Room of the White House in Washington. The New York attorney general’s office said Tuesday, May 18, 2021 that it is conducting a criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump’s business empire, expanding what had previously been a civil probe. Attorney General Letitia James investigators are working with the Manhattan district attorney’s office, which has been conducting a criminal investigation into Trump and his company, the Trump Organization, for two years.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
By CNN
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - The Trump Organization is facing a criminal investigation.

On Tuesday, New York attorney general Letitia James said her office is investigating former President Donald Trump’s businesses for potential criminal wrongdoing.

A spokesperson said James is joining Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. in the probe. The spokesperson also said she is continuing her civil investigation.

At the center of the investigation are allegations that the Trump Organization had used misleading information to get loans and tax benefits.

There have been no comments from the Trump Organization, but the former president has called the attorney general’s investigation “politically motivated.”

