Plainview sending four athletes to college ranks

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - It was a big signing day at Plainview for four student athletes.

Three state champion golfers signed to play at the college level. Reagan Chaney is headed to Oklahoma Christian. Lindyn Ross also signed, she is going to Oklahoma Baptist. Carrie Hutchins signed to play at Southwest Christian.

Track and field standout Hunter Eggenberg will run at Oklahoma Christian.

“I am just looking forward to playing at the next level and traveling with my teammates and friends,” Chaney said.

“It’s really exciting knowing that all my hard work has paid off and I get to go play golf again,” Ross said.

“I am stoked. It’s cool that I get to play at the next step,” Hutchings said.

“The coaches, the facility, is really nice,” Eggenberg said. “All the teammates there are very competitive. It looked really interesting.”

