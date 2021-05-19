Texas Governor bans mask mandate

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Texas Governor Abbott newest executive order bans mask mandates starting this Saturday…

Starting this Saturday no government entity or government official can require anybody to wear a face masks, that includes cities and counties, and anyone that tries to require masks, can be fined up to $1,000.

Then after June 4th, schools can no longer require masks either.

“I would hope it’d be more of a local decision, local school districts and not a state mandate, that would be my preference,” Denison ISD Superintendent Henry Scott said.

Scott said his district will comply, and won’t be requiring masks for the next school year.

“I”m surprised that he put a thousand dollar fine on anybody that violated the order that really surprised me,” Scott said.

Scott said Denison ISD hasn’t had any serious COVID-19 illnesses among the students and he feels like students will be safe for the next school year.

Grayson County Judge Bill Magers said the COVID-19 numbers have gone down and that this executive order isn’t anything new.

Grayson County never had a mask mandate.

“From our perspective it’s really a non-event, if someone chooses to wear a mask in the court house by all means they are allowed to but it’s not required,” Magers said.

Judge Magers said it’s more of a personal preference if people wear masks or not…

“I’m going to follow the Governor’s directions whenever he issues them and so I’ll leave it in his hands what to decides what he sees is appropriate,” Magers said.

Some exceptions to the governor’s executive order include hospitals, state operated long term living facilities, or prisons and jails.

All of those places are still allowed to require you to wear a mask.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.