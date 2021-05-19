Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Advertisement

Rain May Return Thursday

Chances for Precipitation Slowly Decrease Over the Weekend
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Wednesday’s water vapor imagery showed a huge complex of thunderstorms over south Texas and over the northern Gulf, this likely generated sinking air over Texoma, and that’s one of the key reasons we didn’t get any rain during the day Wednesday. Also, dry air was pulled in from the west around 15,000 feet further limiting the energy available for storms to form.

A Flood Watch continues through Thursday morning for north Texas, watch has been cancelled across southern Oklahoma except for Choctaw and Pushmataha counties, where it also expires Thursday.

Futurecast shows dry conditions for most of the night with rain potentially developing toward sunrise. Occasional showers will be possible through Saturday, we’re down to a 20% chance of rain by Sunday. It will continue to be very humid in the days ahead.

Here’s the seven day:

Thursday: 60% Thunderstorms

Friday: 50% Thunderstorms

Saturday:  40% Showers

Sunday: 20% Showers

Monday: Partly cloudy

Tuesday: 30% Thunderstorms

Wednesday: 30% Thunderstorms

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / Weather Authority

Most Read

Family and friends are mourning the loss of the young woman killed in a Durant crash on Friday.
Family and friends remember young woman killed in Durant crash
Texas Governor Abbott newest executive order prohibits government entities and officials to...
Grayson Co. leaders react to Texas ending most mask mandates
Two armed men broke in and stole around seven to ten pounds of marijuana from a Durant grow...
Durant grow house burglarized
Kids and masks in school
Texas governor bars local governments, schools from requiring face masks
Darwood Lynn Kellett
Truck driver charged with assault, intoxication manslaughter in Sherman business parking lot death

Latest News

A Gunter home was damaged when it was struck by lightning Tuesday afternoon.
Lightning strikes Gunter home
Baseball sized hail in Telephone, TX from Monday night's storms.
Monday storms pelt Texoma with hail
Storm damage near Pauls Valley, OK
Tornado reportedly touches down near Pauls Valley
KXII Weather Authority
A few sprinkles today, Heavy rain potential tomorrow