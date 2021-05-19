Rain May Return Thursday

Wednesday’s water vapor imagery showed a huge complex of thunderstorms over south Texas and over the northern Gulf, this likely generated sinking air over Texoma, and that’s one of the key reasons we didn’t get any rain during the day Wednesday. Also, dry air was pulled in from the west around 15,000 feet further limiting the energy available for storms to form.

A Flood Watch continues through Thursday morning for north Texas, watch has been cancelled across southern Oklahoma except for Choctaw and Pushmataha counties, where it also expires Thursday.

Futurecast shows dry conditions for most of the night with rain potentially developing toward sunrise. Occasional showers will be possible through Saturday, we’re down to a 20% chance of rain by Sunday. It will continue to be very humid in the days ahead.

Here’s the seven day:

Thursday: 60% Thunderstorms

Friday: 50% Thunderstorms

Saturday: 40% Showers

Sunday: 20% Showers

Monday: Partly cloudy

Tuesday: 30% Thunderstorms

Wednesday: 30% Thunderstorms

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / Weather Authority