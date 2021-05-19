Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Advertisement

Van Alstyne’s Sullivan signs with Howard Payne

By KXII Staff
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KXII) - Van Alstyne Lady Panthers volleyball star Sydney Sullivan signed to play college volleyball at Howard Payne.

Sullivan helped guide the Lady Panthers on some deep playoff runs including being a part of the 2019 state finals team. She is excited about the next step.

“It’s been something I have been looking forward to for a long time and that I have wanted to happen for a long time,” Sullivan said. “It feels good that it’s finally here and happening. The coach really went out of her way to make me feel welcome and to get me out there and get me on campus to meet me. She made it known that she really wants me.”

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family and friends are mourning the loss of the young woman killed in a Durant crash on Friday.
Family and friends remember young woman killed in Durant crash
Texas Governor Abbott newest executive order prohibits government entities and officials to...
Grayson Co. leaders react to Texas ending most mask mandates
Two armed men broke in and stole around seven to ten pounds of marijuana from a Durant grow...
Durant grow house burglarized
Kids and masks in school
Texas governor bars local governments, schools from requiring face masks
Darwood Lynn Kellett
Truck driver charged with assault, intoxication manslaughter in Sherman business parking lot death

Latest News

Four Plainview athletes signing day
Plainview sending four athletes to college ranks
Gunter prepares for Maypearl
Gunter prepares for third round show down
Gunter prepares for Maypearl
Gunter prepares for third round
Four Plainview athletes signing day
Four Plainview athletes signing day