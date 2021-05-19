Van Alstyne’s Sullivan signs with Howard Payne

VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KXII) - Van Alstyne Lady Panthers volleyball star Sydney Sullivan signed to play college volleyball at Howard Payne.

Sullivan helped guide the Lady Panthers on some deep playoff runs including being a part of the 2019 state finals team. She is excited about the next step.

“It’s been something I have been looking forward to for a long time and that I have wanted to happen for a long time,” Sullivan said. “It feels good that it’s finally here and happening. The coach really went out of her way to make me feel welcome and to get me out there and get me on campus to meet me. She made it known that she really wants me.”

