Beloved Sherman family-owned restaurant closing after 27 years

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A longtime Texoma family-owned café, known for their home cooking, will be closing their doors for good.

As with many restaurants during the pandemic, Kathleen’s Kitchen was also hit hard, but the owner says it’s time for her to retire.

It started with a food truck in the 80′s, and turned into a beloved Sherman restaurant that will soon be serving meals and desserts for the last time.

“We’ve had a wonderful, wonderful relationship with Sherman and the wonderful people,” said owner Kathleen Tuggle.

After 27 years, Tuggle is hanging up her apron.

From baking bread in her South Carolina kitchen to delivering baked goods to Sherman businesses, Kathleen’s Kitchen opened in 1997.

Her husband did the remodeling.

“He would say if we build it, they’re going to come. And they did,” Tuggle said.

That showed on Thursday when people lined up outside in the rain, and tears and hugs were shared around the tables.

For regulars like Cheryl Inman, it’s emotional.

“It affects my family. It affects my business and my friends. Because this is our go-to place anytime we want to do something special. Birthdays, anniversaries,” Inman said.

As one of Tuggle’s first clients, she calls the restaurant her memory maker.

It’s been a place where she’s held work meetings and experienced holidays, family gatherings and reunions with friends.

“She’s a woman of strong faith and she just loves everybody and so she not only cooks with her head, but she cooks with her heart,” Inman said.

She’s sad they’re closing, but thankful for the memories and sweets she’s stocking up on.

“But I want her to have happiness because she’s brought so much joy to us,” Inman said.

Tuggle said during the pandemic, they had to close the dining room and only offered to-go.

Plus, food costs skyrocketed. She said forty pounds of chicken went from $48 to $98.

And finding people who want to work is much more difficult.

“And that’s made us a little bit sadder that we can’t keep it going like we want it to be,” Tuggle said.

Turning 70 soon, she wants to travel with her husband and spend more time with her five grandkids.

“It’s overwhelming that they love us that much and they care that much,” Tuggle said.

The last day to eat at Kathleen’s Kitchen will be next Friday, May 28.

