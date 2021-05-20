Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Advertisement

Biden to sign COVID-19 hate crimes measure into law

President Joe Biden speaks as Vice President Kamala Harris listens about distribution of...
President Joe Biden speaks as Vice President Kamala Harris listens about distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, in the East Room of the White House, Monday, May 17, 2021, in Washington. Biden on Thursday will sign into law legislation designed to combat anti-Asian violence.(Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - President Joe Biden on Thursday will sign into law legislation to combat anti-Asian violence.

The COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act passed the House by a vote of 364-to-62. All of the “no” votes came from Republicans.

Biden previously voiced support for the bill, which soared through the Senate last month with a 94-to-1 vote.

The legislation calls for creating a new Justice Department position that would speed up the review of possible COVID-19 based hate crimes and incidents.

Hate has no place in America – and I look forward to making that clear this afternoon by signing the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act into law.

Posted by President Joe Biden on Thursday, May 20, 2021

Copyright 2021 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Governor Abbott newest executive order prohibits government entities and officials to...
Grayson Co. leaders react to Texas ending most mask mandates
Austin Nolan marks the 8th Durant High School student to lose their life in the past year.
Durant High School students, families gather to honor 8th student death within a year
Kason Powell
Final suspect pleads guilty in Denison boy’s 2017 murder
Scott Covington says he last saw his son at home on April 29th. No one has heard from him since.
Mead man still missing after 3 weeks
Court documents show Darwood Kellett, the driver of the semi truck that struck and killed a...
Semi driver high on meth at time of deadly Sherman crash

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2020 file photo, a U.S. Department of Homeland Security plaque is...
US to ramp up tracking of domestic extremism on social media
All-new, all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning revealed at Ford World Headquarters in Dearborn,...
Ford’s big bet: Fans of F-150 pickup will embrace all-electric Lightning
LIVE: Biden signs hate crimes bill
The mother of an 11-year-old girl who was nearly kidnapped at her school bus stop in Florida...
Mom reacts to attempted bus stop kidnapping of 11-year-old in Fla.