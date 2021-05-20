Community celebrates life of Denison citizen killed last week

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The celebration of life for the person who was hit and killed on a Denison highway last week was held Wednesday evening.

Sammie Mitchell-Henderson was remembered Wednesday afternoon by coworkers, friends, and any community members that knew her.

Sammie worked at HeyDay for a little over a year and they closed down to the public Wednesday afternoon to help celebrate her life.

“Today we are going to remember the light that she brought into the world and we are going to try to keep that light alive and talk about all of the goodness that she brought into people’s lives,” friends with Sammie Erica Nelson said.

Sammie Mitchell-Henderson was walking home from work Wednesday night when she was hit by a car off Spur 503.

She was pronounced dead a couple days later.

“I’m happy that at least she got to experience a portion of the kind of life that she could have had,” Nelson said.

Sammie worked at HeyDay Entertainment for a little over a year and on Wednesday, just one week after the incident, the entertainment center closed down for the day to celebrate her life.

“We wanted to have something special for her not try to pack it in with anything else so we made a decision that on our very first chance that we could to close for the day,” Owner of HeyDay Entertainment Trey Bates said.

Co-workers and friends talked about their time with Sammie, some laughter, some tears, lots of singing and enjoying each other’s company.

“I never want to say you know something good you know comes out of tragedies like this but the reality is that it brought us all together even closer,” Bates said.

Denison Police Department says the driver has been proven to not be intoxicated at the time of she was hit.

There is a petition her friends have set up to get Spur 503 speed limit reduced, and to create a protected crossing place for pedestrians in the area.

“I still feel her with me and she just had that kind of energy that doesn’t just go away I feel like she is going to be here for the rest of my life and for the people’s lives that she touched,” Nelson said.

There is a benefit for Sammie at Kiotee Club to help raise money to get a tombstone placed in Denison.

