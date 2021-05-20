Texoma Local
Marshall County Sheriff’s Office seeking two in check fraud case

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying two people in a check fraud case.(Marshall County Sheriff's Office)
By Caroline Cluiss
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MADILL, Okla. (KXII) - The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying two people in a check fraud case.

Undersheriff John Bridgeman says the two people in the photo above are wanted for questioning about fraudulent checks.

Anyone who recognizes the couple is asked to call the Marshall County Sheriff Office at 580-795-2221.

