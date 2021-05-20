Marshall County Sheriff’s Office seeking two in check fraud case

MADILL, Okla. (KXII) - The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying two people in a check fraud case.

Undersheriff John Bridgeman says the two people in the photo above are wanted for questioning about fraudulent checks.

Anyone who recognizes the couple is asked to call the Marshall County Sheriff Office at 580-795-2221.

