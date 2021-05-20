Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Advertisement

Prince William receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

By Associated Press
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 5:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) - Prince William said Thursday he has received his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine as Britain’s National Health Service expands it inoculation program to younger people.

William, 38, received his shot at London’s Science Museum, one of the large-scale vaccination centers opened around the country. A photo of the prince receiving his shot was posted on his social media account.

“On Tuesday, I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine,’' he wrote. “To all those working on the vaccine rollout — thank you for everything you’ve done and continue to do.”

Britain last week opened its national vaccination program to anyone over the age of 34. The program has been gradually expanded to progressively younger age groups since it began in early December.

Other members of the royal family, including Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles, have also received their shots publicly to promote vaccine take-up.

More than 70% of Britain’s adults have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at:

https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Governor Abbott newest executive order prohibits government entities and officials to...
Grayson Co. leaders react to Texas ending most mask mandates
Austin Nolan marks the 8th Durant High School student to lose their life in the past year.
Durant High School students, families gather to honor 8th student death within a year
Court documents show Darwood Kellett, the driver of the semi truck that struck and killed a...
Semi driver high on meth at time of deadly Sherman crash
Kason Powell
Final suspect pleads guilty in Denison boy’s 2017 murder
Scott Covington says he last saw his son at home on April 29th. No one has heard from him since.
Mead man still missing after 3 weeks

Latest News

Residents navigate flooded streets in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil, on Thursday, May 13, 2021.
Study: War, climate displaced tens of millions in 2020
Palestinian kids look at a destroyed car after it was hit in an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza...
Israel unleashes strikes after vowing to press on in Gaza
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses Israeli citizens saying that he's...
Netanyahu pledges to continue Gaza attacks
Lab experiments suggest both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines protect against the variants first...
COVID-19 vaccine booster may be needed in year as protection declines