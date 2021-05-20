Highest Rain Chance: Saturday

Thursday’s water vapor imagery showed a deep flow of Gulf moisture into Texoma, this will continue for much of the 7-Day period, making for a very humid atmosphere.

Expect occasional showers and a few thunderstorms in this unstable environment; right now, it appears Saturday morning and early Saturday afternoon have the greatest potential for rain over the next few days.

Futurecast shows showers possible through the day Friday, with greater coverage in the afternoon. Activity gets heavier Saturday morning before tapering off Saturday afternoon. Sunday shows only a small chance of showers at 20%, so this will be the best day to get outside.

It will be seasonably warm and humid next week, a mid-week disturbance send a fresh shot of rain/thunderstorms our way.

Here’s the seven day:

Friday: 40% Showers

Saturday: 60% Showers/thunderstorms

Sunday: 20% Showers

Monday: Partly cloudy

Tuesday: 30% Thunderstorms

Wednesday: 40% Thunderstorms

Thursday: 20% Showers

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / Weather Authority