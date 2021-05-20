Tishomingo National Wildlife refuge anticipates possible closings at certain sites

TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) - Popular fishing sites at the Tishomingo National Wildlife Refuge could be closed in the coming days due to highwater levels.

“I come out here almost everyday when they’re biting. Here lately with the weather it’s been limiting the time when we can fish,” said Randy Devine, a Tishomingo fisherman.

Devine said Wednesday that he’s taking advantage of the weather. He said his usual spot, the Sandy Creek is up by a foot from Tuesday.

The Army Corp of Engineers reported the water flowing from Lake Texoma to the Washita River is above normal. As of Wednesday, Lake Texoma’s pool elevation is just under 619 feet.

Refuge Supervisor Rick Cantu said if more water flows in, plus the added rain, they might have to close fishing holes like Sandy Creek for a period of time.

“The water elevation changes so rapidly that we have to monitor it very closely, and we would have to shut it down if the water receded in the parking lot,” said Cantu.

Cantu said last Thursday, the high water levels around the Refuge caused driftwood to wash up on the parking lot of Murray 23. He said the debris blocked fishermen from getting into the river, and the refugees had to close it off for five days.

“It serves like a magnet in our opinion where a lot of that debris just piles up right there,” said Cantu.

Cantu said anyone wanting to keep up to date can follow the Tishomingo National Wildlife Refuge Facebook page for closings.

“Just be careful and observe the signs. If the gates are closed, don’t try and go around them. We’re closing them for a reason, we’re trying to protect you and your vehicle from any damage,” said Cantu. “When the water comes over the road, especially when someone tries to come over the gate, it can be difficult to know where you’re at and you can find yourself in some trouble.”

