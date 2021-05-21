Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Advertisement

Ardmore Museums set to open after being closed for a year

Ardmore museums, The Greater Southwest Historical Museum and the Military Memorial Museums are...
Ardmore museums, The Greater Southwest Historical Museum and the Military Memorial Museums are set to open their doors for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 Pandemic in March 2020.(kxii)
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore museums, The Greater Southwest Historical Museum and the Military Memorial Museum are set to open their doors for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 Pandemic in March 2020.

The Greater Southwest Historical Museum Director Wesley Hull said both museums are free and people can start visiting on Tuesday, May 25th.

A new, modified schedule is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Fridays.

“That’s what we’re looking forward to, all of our volunteers are looking forward to coming back, meeting and contributing to the community,” said Hull.

Hull said the museums house items ranging from different decades with an item dating back to 1865. Exhibits include Tools of our Land, featuring Southern Oklahoma agricultural past.

He said people can even learn the history of the Ardmore train explosion in 1915 and see the equipment Ardmore firefighters used.

Hull said guests coming in are encouraged to wear face masks if they haven’t been vaccinated, but guests who are vaccinated are allowed to visit the museum without a mask.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Governor Abbott newest executive order prohibits government entities and officials to...
Grayson Co. leaders react to Texas ending most mask mandates
Austin Nolan marks the 8th Durant High School student to lose their life in the past year.
Durant High School students, families gather to honor 8th student death within a year
Scott Covington says he last saw his son at home on April 29th. No one has heard from him since.
Mead man still missing after 3 weeks
Kason Powell
Final suspect pleads guilty in Denison boy’s 2017 murder
Court documents show Darwood Kellett, the driver of the semi truck that struck and killed a...
Semi driver high on meth at time of deadly Sherman crash

Latest News

30 Atoka High School seniors not walking at graduation after senior prank.
30 Atoka High School seniors not walking at graduation after senior prank
Atoka Pro Rodeo comes to Atoka County with a festival to start the rodeo weekend
Atoka Pro Rodeo kicked off rodeo weekend with festival
Medical Center Pharmacy has had 4 converters stolen from vehicles at both of their Oklahoma...
Several catalytic converters stolen from local business
Several catalytic converters stolen from local business