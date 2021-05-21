Ardmore Museums set to open after being closed for a year

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore museums, The Greater Southwest Historical Museum and the Military Memorial Museum are set to open their doors for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 Pandemic in March 2020.

The Greater Southwest Historical Museum Director Wesley Hull said both museums are free and people can start visiting on Tuesday, May 25th.

A new, modified schedule is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Fridays.

“That’s what we’re looking forward to, all of our volunteers are looking forward to coming back, meeting and contributing to the community,” said Hull.

Hull said the museums house items ranging from different decades with an item dating back to 1865. Exhibits include Tools of our Land, featuring Southern Oklahoma agricultural past.

He said people can even learn the history of the Ardmore train explosion in 1915 and see the equipment Ardmore firefighters used.

Hull said guests coming in are encouraged to wear face masks if they haven’t been vaccinated, but guests who are vaccinated are allowed to visit the museum without a mask.

