Atoka Pro Rodeo kicked off rodeo weekend with festival

ATOKA, Oklahoma (KXII) - The Atoka professional rodeo is happening this weekend and the festivities kicked off Thursday night.

On Thursday in Atoka, the city kicked off the rodeo weekend with a festival downtown. They had a block of Court road blocked off for mechanical bull riding, pony rides, music, food, and to meet and introduce some of the riders in the rodeo for this weekend.

“If you don’t come, you’re missing out, this is going to be one of the highlights of Atoka County,” Hardman said.

This weekend the Atoka Pro Rodeo kicks off their first pro rodeo event hosted by Atoka rodeo legend, Cord McCoy.

“How big of an event it is for us just to be able to perform right here in our own home town so we are pretty excited to be able to keep it right here we are not going somewhere else to perform for another community we are doing it in our own,” McCoy said.

The Atoka Legends Festival got the Thursday festival together in three weeks to host before rodeo weekend.

Rodeo legend, Tyler Pearson lives in Atoka and is one of the riders in the event this weekend.

Pearson is currently Number 2 in the World Steer Wrestler.

“It’s really cool to come out and the community kinda support us and you know see some friends that you wouldn’t normally see at a rodeo so it’s really cool,” Pearson said.

This is the first time that the Atoka pro rodeo is in town but McCoy plans to keep it coming for years to come.

Around 300 riders from around the world are coming to compete this weekend.

Some travel from as far as Australia.

“Some of the best in the business are making their stop right here in Atoka and the money that is won here counts for the National Final Rodeo in Las Vegas so it’s a good stop for everybody,” McCoy said.

1st in the Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association Steer Roper Rookie Race, Tuff Hardman, and Atoka native, is ready to compete in his own backyard.

“I think it’s going to make you a little more nervous you know you got all your family and friends you know and we rodeo all over the world and it’s not as bad when you rodeo in front of people that you don’t know ya or if you miss one or something or mess up,” Hardman said.

Other rodeo legends like Rowdy Jones, Luke Casey Morris and Sean Mulligan will all be performing this weekend at the Atoka Trail Riders arena.

The rodeo starts at 7:30 Friday night and tickets are $15.

The arena holds 4,000 people and while tickets are still available, they expect to sell out for Friday and Saturday.

