Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Advertisement

Brush fire gets very close to TV news studio in California

By KEYT staff
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - A brush fire got uncomfortably close to a TV news studio.

Intense flames from the Loma fire, which broke out Thursday night, burned on the hillside just below the KEYT newsroom, which has been evacuated.

An anchor opened a back door to show just how close the fire was to the station. The fire quickly grew to 20 acres.

About 50 homes and other buildings were threatened, and at least one home was damaged.

Officials say the brush fire is now 40% contained.

There’s no word yet on what caused the fire, and there are no reports of injuries.

Copyright 2021 KEYT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A longtime Texoma family-owned café, known for their home cooking, will be closing their doors...
Beloved Sherman family-owned restaurant closing after 27 years
30 Atoka High School seniors not walking at graduation after senior prank.
30 Atoka High School seniors not walking at graduation after senior prank
Choctaw man’s 2007 murder, kidnapping conviction overturned citing McGirt.
Choctaw man’s 2005 murder, kidnapping conviction overturned citing McGirt
Scott Covington says he last saw his son at home on April 29th. No one has heard from him since.
Mead man still missing after 3 weeks
The community is coming together to celebrate Sammi Mitchell-Henderson's life, and raise...
Community celebrates life of Denison citizen killed last week

Latest News

Dating apps are starting to offer vaccination badges and “super swipes” for people who've...
A new reason to swipe right? Dating apps adding vaccine badges
Republicans line up to compete in Georgia Secretary of State race
Long lines are seen at Boston's Logan Airport as a systems outage has complicated travel on...
System outage causes long airport lines
Fed up with speeders terrorizing his street, Steve Starrett installed his own speed bump, which...
Memphis man installs DIY speed bump to stop dangerous drivers
Fed up with speeders terrorizing his street, Steve Starrett installed his own speed bump, which...
Memphis man installs DIY speed bump to stop dangerous drivers