Grayson gets in final workout, ready for nationals

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The Grayson Lady Vikings got in their final practice before heading off to Yuma, Arizona where they will face John A. Logan college in the opening round of the national tournament.

Grayson landed the 4 seed in a 16-team tournament. They will start against the 13-seed. Regardless of who they play, this team is anxious to get things started.

“This week has been nothing but exciting for all of us,” pitcher Dylann Kaderka said. “We all just want to get on the plane and go compete. Now that it’s Thursday, we really are excited, we leave tomorrow. The blood is pumping, we’re ready to go.”

“It has been really exciting, especially since we got to extend our season,” catcher Cheyenne Star said. “We’re still going to be together for a little bit longer. We have just been working super hard and preparing ourselves for Arizona.”

“I’m most excited to see other teams and see how we really stack up against the competition across the country,” catcher Hallie Holland said. “We have just been playing in our conference and around Texas. It will be cool to see how good we are compared to everybody else.”

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.