Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Advertisement

Grayson gets in final workout, ready for nationals

By KXII Staff
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The Grayson Lady Vikings got in their final practice before heading off to Yuma, Arizona where they will face John A. Logan college in the opening round of the national tournament.

Grayson landed the 4 seed in a 16-team tournament. They will start against the 13-seed. Regardless of who they play, this team is anxious to get things started.

“This week has been nothing but exciting for all of us,” pitcher Dylann Kaderka said. “We all just want to get on the plane and go compete. Now that it’s Thursday, we really are excited, we leave tomorrow. The blood is pumping, we’re ready to go.”

“It has been really exciting, especially since we got to extend our season,” catcher Cheyenne Star said. “We’re still going to be together for a little bit longer. We have just been working super hard and preparing ourselves for Arizona.”

“I’m most excited to see other teams and see how we really stack up against the competition across the country,” catcher Hallie Holland said. “We have just been playing in our conference and around Texas. It will be cool to see how good we are compared to everybody else.”

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Governor Abbott newest executive order prohibits government entities and officials to...
Grayson Co. leaders react to Texas ending most mask mandates
Austin Nolan marks the 8th Durant High School student to lose their life in the past year.
Durant High School students, families gather to honor 8th student death within a year
Scott Covington says he last saw his son at home on April 29th. No one has heard from him since.
Mead man still missing after 3 weeks
Kason Powell
Final suspect pleads guilty in Denison boy’s 2017 murder
Court documents show Darwood Kellett, the driver of the semi truck that struck and killed a...
Semi driver high on meth at time of deadly Sherman crash

Latest News

Trenton signing-Christian Verde
Trenton’s Verde signs with Austin College
Gunter duo college signings
Two Gunter standouts sign for college
Trenton signing-Christian Verde
Trenton signing-Christian Verde
Gunter duo college signings
Gunter duo college signings