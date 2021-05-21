Grayson softball loads the bus for nationals

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The Grayson Lady Vikings packed their bags and loaded up the bus to head to the national tournament.

Grayson held a rally at the college for the team as they go off to try and win a national championship next week. Grayson goes in as the fourth seed and will begin play on Tuesday.

“I’m super excited,” infielder Sage Harlow said. “I think this team has a chance to win it and I really want to. I think we’re going to go out there and do it. I’m super excited.”

“It’s been a long week of anticipation and preparation and not the greatest weather,” head coach Mike McBrayer said. “Hopefully we are going to the sunniest city in the United States and get some good weather to practice in and acclimate and get ready to go.”

“I’m very excited. I think the whole team is,” pitcher Zoe Lott said. “You can tell by this morning, we are very excited to fly together and go do what we do best, play softball.”

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.