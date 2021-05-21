A Semi-Soggy Saturday, Mostly Dry Sunday

A surge of tropical moisture continues to feed through Texoma skies, a weak low-pressure area passes late tonight and Saturday helping to bring a fresh round of rain our way. We’ll have a Weather Aware for this soggy Saturday forecast, it will be super humid which may lend itself to some pockets of heavy rain. Watch out for ponding on roadways. Lightning can be expected in the stronger storm cells.

Futurecast shows not much rain Friday shows bands of rain during the day Saturday as the next impulse passes through Texoma skies. Amounts of up to an inch are possible, keeping things a muddy mess!

There will be a brief chance to dry out Sunday-Monday before a mid-week wave brings a fresh round of showers/storms. The Memorial Day weekend forecast is uncertain at this point but it looks like we’ll have a chance of rain Friday to kick things off.

Here’s the seven day:

Saturday: 70% Showers/thunderstorms

Sunday: 30% Showers

Monday: 20% Showers

Tuesday: 50% Thunderstorms

Wednesday: 30% Thunderstorms

Thursday: Partly cloudy

Friday: 30% Thunderstorms

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / Weather Authority