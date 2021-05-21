Local family shares farm life experience with public

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A Denison family farm is preparing to welcome the public for a little taste of farm life.

Britney Strickland says she grew up loving the farm life. She’s passed that love down to her kids, and hopes to do the same for other families in the community.

“We wanna be able to have other people that don’t have the opportunity to have a farm to enjoy ours,” said Strickland.

The Stricklands have lived on their Denison farm for 3 years now with their kids Adalynn and Raylan.

“They’ve learned so much and they’re learning how to be a hard worker and what rewards they get from working hard so that’s really what we wanna teach our kids,” said Strickland.

Visitors to their farm, Iddy Biddy Acres, can grab a basket, pick produce from the garden and take it home for a farm fresh meal.

“Most importantly make memories. Come on out here, pick some good veggies and share memories with your kids. We’ve got a big sand pile for the kids to play on, eggs to gather,” said Strickland.

Right now Strickland said they don’t have set hours or days, but will communicate through their Facebook page when they’ll be open and what produce is ready for harvest. All you pay for is what you pick.

“This weekend we’ll have onions that need pulling. We have potatoes, they’ll need digging up so get in there and get your fingers all muddy and get those out of the ground. Whatever’s ready to pick come on out and pick it,” said Strickland.

It’s an experimental project right now.

“So this year we’re on a very small scale, but we have the land to produce on a large scale if we see interest in the community,” said Strickland.

But Strickland said she hopes to expand in the future to provide healthy food for the community.

“We love our farm and we want others to experience it as well. We want others to get joy from what we get joy from,” said Strickland.

Rain or shine Iddy Biddy acres will be open starting Saturday at 10:00 a.m.

