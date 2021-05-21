Texoma Local
McDonald’s drive-thru worker serves positivity in Minn.

By KARE staff
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ARDEN HILLS, Minn. (KARE) – A McDonald’s employee in Minnesota is serving up smiles in the drive-thru lane and customers are “lovin’ it.”

Lunch time is show time when Daniel Marshall is on stage. He will sing your order, then bestow on you a name.

“What’s up rock star? How are you?” he said to one customer.

It wasn’t always that way for Daniel.

“I was different from a lot of people.”

The teasing started in elementary school when Daniel was diagnosed with autism.

“I was called names, like I was dumb, I was stupid, I was retarded,” he said.

Daniel’s mom said her son was taunted again after graduation by a manager at a different burger place.

“Every day they would say to him, you just need to quit. Isn’t there somewhere else you would like to work?” Cheryl Marshall said.

She worried for her son, but something clicked when Daniel teamed with Ashley Sicora, his McDonald’s manager.

“I understand how he ticks,” Sicora said. “My youngest son is actually autistic as well.”

Sicora sees similarities between Daniel and her son Liam, who has hyper focus on things like space and the planets.

“Customer service is that for Daniel. Everything he has he puts into that,” she said.

His manager isn’t the only one who has noticed. In the year since Daniel started, customers have left hundreds of messages, saying things like, “Ray of sunshine,” “You found a gem,” “An amazing person,” and “Best drive-thru ever!”

It was enough to get the restaurant owner’s attention.

“He literally makes people’s day,” said owner Tim Baylor. “No one quite like Daniel. Anywhere.”

Baylor put a message on the restaurant’s sign, showing everyone’s appreciation for Daniel. It thrilled Daniel to no end.

The restaurant owner put a message on the restaurant’s sign, showing everyone’s appreciation for Daniel. It thrilled Daniel to no end.(KARE via CNN)

“It’s home. It’s a brand-new opportunity to for me to be somebody in the world,” said Daniel.

Sicora says Daniel gives her hope for her own son’s future.

“When you see somebody like Daniel, it’s just kind of reassuring that it’s going to be okay and he’ll figure out his own way,” Sicora said.

“Very proud mom. Yes. Surely made us proud,” Cheryl Marshall said.

Copyright 2021 KARE via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

