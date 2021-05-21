Pull over to the right when you hear sirens: it’s National EMS week

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - This national week honors the hardworking members of Emergency Medical Services. KXII spoke to a SOAS paramedic about what the job is like.

Joaquin Jacome has worked with SOAS for several years. He said his job is a balancing act- once the patient is in his care, he’s treating life threats and diagnosing illnesses while also figuring out where the patient needs to go next.

“When we get them in an ambulance what we do is we typically get our baseline set of vitals,” Jacome said. “Start an IV if we need to give medications. By staying on scene a little longer to accomplish those things, it will help us as we begin to determine where the best place is they need to go.”

Jacome said they treat as much as they can so when they arrive at the hospital, the patient is ahead of the game.

“If the patient is having a heart attack, we contact the hospital to see if they have a cath lab available,” Jacome said. “If they do then we can send them their ekg and send them straight to the cath lab and they can get fixed up.”

Jacome has been working in emergency medical services for the past five years.

“I got into it for my children,” Jacome said. “I wanted them to grow up seeing their father serving the community they live in.”

He said his coworkers are like family.

“We work a 24 hour shift and we have everybody that’s on shift here at one place,” Jacome said. ”We’re all together for 24 full hours. And so it is just like a family. The niceness, the meanness, the arguments.”

But like family, Jacome said they’re there when it matters.

“We do watch out for each other,” Jacome said. “If a hectic call comes out, we’ll all go out and help. Even if it’s not our turn to run the call, we’ll still go and help.”

Jacome said running calls can be stressful.

“We’ve had people just stop in the left lane and we have to go around in the right,” Jacome said. “It kinda just causes a little more dangerousness for everybody, but if you just pull to the right everything will work a lot more smoothly.”

Jacome said the easiest way to show appreciation to SOAS or other EMS is to tell them thank you, and to move to the right side of the road when they’re driving with sirens on.

