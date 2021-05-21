Several local baseball players named all state by OBCA
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
(KXII) - The Oklahoma Baseball Coaches Association all state teams have been released with several local players being honored.
Local players making the list include:
All-State Small East
Chase Corbin, Silo
Will Farr, Silo
Tanner Graves, Roff
Trayson Miller, Roff
Cal Birchfield, Rattan
Jodie Caston, Rattan
All-State Middle East
Zac Carroll, Ada
Parker Presley, Byng
Seth Brecheen, Byng
All-State Middle West
Gavin Peery, Lone Grove
Kort McCurtain, Lone Grove
