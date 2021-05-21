Several local baseball players named all state by OBCA

(KXII) - The Oklahoma Baseball Coaches Association all state teams have been released with several local players being honored.

Local players making the list include:

All-State Small East

Chase Corbin, Silo

Will Farr, Silo

Tanner Graves, Roff

Trayson Miller, Roff

Cal Birchfield, Rattan

Jodie Caston, Rattan

All-State Middle East

Zac Carroll, Ada

Parker Presley, Byng

Seth Brecheen, Byng

All-State Middle West

Gavin Peery, Lone Grove

Kort McCurtain, Lone Grove

