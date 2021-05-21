Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Advertisement

Several local baseball players named all state by OBCA

By KXII Staff
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KXII) - The Oklahoma Baseball Coaches Association all state teams have been released with several local players being honored.

Local players making the list include:

All-State Small East

Chase Corbin, Silo

Will Farr, Silo

Tanner Graves, Roff

Trayson Miller, Roff

Cal Birchfield, Rattan

Jodie Caston, Rattan

All-State Middle East

Zac Carroll, Ada

Parker Presley, Byng

Seth Brecheen, Byng

All-State Middle West

Gavin Peery, Lone Grove

Kort McCurtain, Lone Grove

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

30 Atoka High School seniors not walking at graduation after senior prank.
30 Atoka High School seniors not walking at graduation after senior prank
A longtime Texoma family-owned café, known for their home cooking, will be closing their doors...
Beloved Sherman family-owned restaurant closing after 27 years
Choctaw man’s 2007 murder, kidnapping conviction overturned citing McGirt.
Choctaw man’s 2005 murder, kidnapping conviction overturned citing McGirt
Medical Center Pharmacy has had 4 converters stolen from vehicles at both of their Oklahoma...
Several catalytic converters stolen from local business
The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying two people in a check fraud...
Marshall County Sheriff’s Office seeking two in check fraud case

Latest News

Murray State prepares for softball World Series
Murray State prepares for softball world series
Grayson sends off softball team in prep for World Series
Grayson softball loads the bus for nationals
Local players named OBCA All-State
Local players named OBCA All-State
Grayson sends off softball team in prep for World Series
Grayson sends off softball team in prep for World Series