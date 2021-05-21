Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Trenton’s Verde signs with Austin College

By KXII Staff
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TRENTON, Texas (KXII) - Trenton Tigers standout Christian Verde is headed to Austin College to continue his football career.

Christian has been a big part of the athletic program in Trenton. He is excited to get to Austin College and get going.

“It’s pretty exciting,” Verde said. “It’s a big dream of mine. My best friend goes there and I have hung out with the football guys quite a bit and the coaching staff. I like it there.”

