Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Advertisement

Two Gunter standouts sign for college

By KXII Staff
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GUNTER, Texas (KXII) - It was signing day at Gunter High School for two standout athletes. Nyah Ingram is headed to NCTC for volleyball, while Taylor Boddie goes to Newman University for basketball.

“I found a fit that feels like home and that’s great coming from a place that already feels like home,” Ingram said. “Forty-five minutes is all the drive is. Going from Gunter to Gainesville is still going to be a great step and I am going to a college that really fits my wants and needs. I’m going to get to play college volleyball at a really high level.”

“I have been playing basketball since I was eight years old,” Boddie said. “I have been working towards this for awhile. Coach Stinton and the basketball program here at Gunter has really pushed me to make me want to play college basketball.”

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Governor Abbott newest executive order prohibits government entities and officials to...
Grayson Co. leaders react to Texas ending most mask mandates
Austin Nolan marks the 8th Durant High School student to lose their life in the past year.
Durant High School students, families gather to honor 8th student death within a year
Scott Covington says he last saw his son at home on April 29th. No one has heard from him since.
Mead man still missing after 3 weeks
Kason Powell
Final suspect pleads guilty in Denison boy’s 2017 murder
Court documents show Darwood Kellett, the driver of the semi truck that struck and killed a...
Semi driver high on meth at time of deadly Sherman crash

Latest News

Trenton signing-Christian Verde
Trenton’s Verde signs with Austin College
Grayson Softball ready for World Series
Grayson gets in final workout, ready for nationals
Trenton signing-Christian Verde
Trenton signing-Christian Verde
Gunter duo college signings
Gunter duo college signings