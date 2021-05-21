Two Gunter standouts sign for college

GUNTER, Texas (KXII) - It was signing day at Gunter High School for two standout athletes. Nyah Ingram is headed to NCTC for volleyball, while Taylor Boddie goes to Newman University for basketball.

“I found a fit that feels like home and that’s great coming from a place that already feels like home,” Ingram said. “Forty-five minutes is all the drive is. Going from Gunter to Gainesville is still going to be a great step and I am going to a college that really fits my wants and needs. I’m going to get to play college volleyball at a really high level.”

“I have been playing basketball since I was eight years old,” Boddie said. “I have been working towards this for awhile. Coach Stinton and the basketball program here at Gunter has really pushed me to make me want to play college basketball.”

