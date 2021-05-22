Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Alternate graduation ceremony held for Atoka seniors involved in prank

By Mike Rogers
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ATOKA, Oklahoma (KXII) - One by one seniors from Atoka High School’s class of 2021 filed into the gymnasium for graduation Friday night.

Friends, family, faculty and staff were on hand to see them off into the next chapter of their lives.

Not in attendance the 30 seniors who pulled of the class of 2021′s senior prank.

The group got inside the school after hours this week tipping desks, stacking chairs, ripping down streamers, and sticky noting the walls of the school.

Barred from even being on campus as their peers were called one by one to receive their diplomas the parents of the students held a commencement of their own at God’s House Church. With a slideshow, balloons and all to give the group a ceremony that felt at normal as possible.

“It was fun, it was just a memorable moment with all of our friends and that’s all we wanted it to be,” said Madison Pugh, among the students involved in the prank.

Close to 100 people including family, fellow students and members of the community showed up to the alternate commencement for the students involved in the prank.

There was a slideshow of the students, balloons and cheers giving the group a ceremony that felt as normal as possible.

While the fun they may have had took away the opportunity to graduate with their peers there was still a silver lining.

“As bad as it may sound there’s a group of 30-35 seniors that are closer now than we have been throughout this entire pandemic,” one of the students said.

The school is still investigating how the students got in the building after hours.

