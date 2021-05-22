City of Denison designated Film Friendly community

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The city of Denison has just been designated a Film Friendly Community for the Texas Film Commission.

They began the certification process in 2017 and were recognized by Governor Greg Abbott this week.

The city is now part of a statewide destination database for film, commercial, television and other film productions.

Main Street Director, Donna Dow said along with this, council adopted an ordinance for procedures and policies for film makers, should they choose Denison.

“The price structure that’s been established is there to make sure that the filmmakers are charged for the services that are provided by the city. And they eat while they’re here, they use our lodging and things like that so it really can be a great boost to the economy,” said Dow.

This makes Denison one of around 150 film friendly communities in Texas.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.