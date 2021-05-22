Lake Murray Harbor Marina celebrates day one with a ribbon cutting

LAKE MURRAY, Okla. (KXII) - A second marina on Lake Murray is officially open Friday after being in the works for two years.

“If you want really special water, tall trees and beautiful topography you’ll want to come here,” said co-owner of Murray Harbor Marina, Ron Howell.

A ribbon cutting officially wrapped phase one of construction of Murray Harbor Marina. Co-owner Ron Howell said it was nearly a $4 million project by the Oklahoma Department of Tourism and his partners.

Howell said Cape Cod in Massachusetts inspired the theme around the marina. It’s open to the public and said people can expect to find a new restaurant, floating cottages and live entertainment leading into 2022.

“This is awesome,” said Layne Martinson who was visiting the harbor with his wife Melissa.

Layne Martinson said he met a couple at Lake Murray Marina near the Buzzards Roost Campground who said they plan to jump ship to Murray Harbor with their houseboat.

“They’re actually at the other marina and as soon as the electrical is up and running here they’re moving here even if they have to tow their boat,” said Martinson.

Howell said the Marina has 75% of its 220 boat slips reserved, but said he plans to add more 450 boat slips in total by summer 2022.

“It’s just going to continue to grow, probably will have a little water park at some point in time, so it will be more of a resort than a marina,” said Howell.

