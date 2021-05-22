Local rodeo legend hosts first Atoka Pro Rodeo

Atoka County, Oklahoma (KXII) - Friday night kicked off the Atoka Pro Rodeo weekend at the Atoka Trail Riders Arena.

The Atoka Trail Riders Arena hosted for the first time, the Atoka Pro Rodeo which was produced by rodeo legend Cord McCoy.

McCoy was also on the CBS show The Amazing Race with his brother Jet.

“It’s awesome I think so many people are ready to get out of the house and go have a good time and we kinda got a good time schedule for them here,” rodeo legend Cord McCoy said.

Around 300 competitors from all over the world, came out to make Atoka a stop on their quest to make it to the National Final Rodeo in Las Vegas in December.

“When you look at some years there are over 500 rodeos and that world title contenders would pick Atoka Pro Rodeo kinda makes our day,” McCoy said.

With every point that the rider gets is a dollar towards their earnings, the riders said the money helps in taking care of their animals and with every point that the riders get, helps them get in the top 15 to make it to the National Final Rodeo in Las Vegas.

Oklahoma native and bareback rider, Jayco Roper, rain or shine, is ready to get his event started.

“I feel pretty good, it feels pretty electric out here… it might start raining here in a little bit and get western but that’s okay,” Roper said.

Roper is excited to have a competition in his home state and one area that he calls his backyard as he said there aren’t many rodeos in this area.

“There’s not very few so it’s pretty fun to go to a close one,” Roper said.

If you missed Friday night, you can come out on Saturday to see the Atoka Pro Rodeo at 7:30.

Tickets are $15 at the Atoka Trail Riders Arena.

