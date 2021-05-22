Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Advertisement

Murray State prepares for softball world series

By KXII Staff
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) - The Murray State softball team is bound for the NJCAA DII softball world series, which will be held in Oxford, Alabama next week.

Murray State went 40-10 this year, winning the regional title, and put up some big numbers along the way. They will play Parkland in the first round.

“If we falter in the first couple of innings, or pitching has picked us up,” said head coach Aaron Mullens. “If our pitching is faltering the first couple innings, our offense has picked us up. It’s a complete team.”

“We just know we’re going to get the job done,” said Murray State infielder Abby Beck. “Everyone can do it. We just have a lot of trust in everyone. "

“I think we care about each other enough to want everyone to succeed,” said Murray State infielder Logan Martin. “Everybody on the bench helps out, and cheering. Everybody stays up.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

30 Atoka High School seniors not walking at graduation after senior prank.
30 Atoka High School seniors not walking at graduation after senior prank
A longtime Texoma family-owned café, known for their home cooking, will be closing their doors...
Beloved Sherman family-owned restaurant closing after 27 years
Choctaw man’s 2007 murder, kidnapping conviction overturned citing McGirt.
Choctaw man’s 2005 murder, kidnapping conviction overturned citing McGirt
Medical Center Pharmacy has had 4 converters stolen from vehicles at both of their Oklahoma...
Several catalytic converters stolen from local business
The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying two people in a check fraud...
Marshall County Sheriff’s Office seeking two in check fraud case

Latest News

Local players named OBCA All-State
Several local baseball players named all state by OBCA
Grayson sends off softball team in prep for World Series
Grayson softball loads the bus for nationals
Local players named OBCA All-State
Local players named OBCA All-State
Grayson sends off softball team in prep for World Series
Grayson sends off softball team in prep for World Series