Murray State prepares for softball world series

TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) - The Murray State softball team is bound for the NJCAA DII softball world series, which will be held in Oxford, Alabama next week.

Murray State went 40-10 this year, winning the regional title, and put up some big numbers along the way. They will play Parkland in the first round.

“If we falter in the first couple of innings, or pitching has picked us up,” said head coach Aaron Mullens. “If our pitching is faltering the first couple innings, our offense has picked us up. It’s a complete team.”

“We just know we’re going to get the job done,” said Murray State infielder Abby Beck. “Everyone can do it. We just have a lot of trust in everyone. "

“I think we care about each other enough to want everyone to succeed,” said Murray State infielder Logan Martin. “Everybody on the bench helps out, and cheering. Everybody stays up.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.