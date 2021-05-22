Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Advertisement

World’s largest iceberg breaks off Antarctica

The world's largest iceberg is floating off Antarctica.
The world's largest iceberg is floating off Antarctica.(European Space Agency via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 2:59 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The world’s largest iceberg is floating off Antarctica after breaking off from the icy continent.

The European Space Agency says it is about 80 times the size of Manhattan.

Scientists do not believe the break-off is due to climate change, but just a normal process called calving.

Because the iceberg had been floating on the ice shelf, it will not even cause the sea level to rise when it melts.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

30 Atoka High School seniors not walking at graduation after senior prank.
30 Atoka High School seniors not walking at graduation after senior prank
A longtime Texoma family-owned café, known for their home cooking, will be closing their doors...
Beloved Sherman family-owned restaurant closing after 27 years
Medical Center Pharmacy has had 4 converters stolen from vehicles at both of their Oklahoma...
Several catalytic converters stolen from local business
This week Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed the Heartbeat Bill into law, being called one of...
New Texas law allows for civil lawsuits for abortions performed after detected heartbeat
The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying two people in a check fraud...
Marshall County Sheriff’s Office seeking two in check fraud case

Latest News

Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about distribution of...
New vibe at White House: Hugs are in; masks are (mostly) out
Alternate graduation ceremony held for Atoka seniors involved in prank.
Alternate graduation ceremony held for Atoka seniors involved in prank
The city is now part of a statewide destination database for film, commercial, television and...
City of Denison designated Film Friendly community
Atoka Trial Riders Arena hosted for the first time ever the Atoka Pro Rodeo
Local rodeo legend hosts first Atoka Pro Rodeo