Ardmore clubhouse kicks off Summer Spectacular

By Joe Valdez
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore’s Family entertainment center, the clubhouse held a summer spectacular event to welcome the warmer weather.

“Ardmore is the way to play is our slogan and we are proving that today,” General Manager Brandon Cole.

Kids and their families made their way to the clubhouse on Saturday.

13-year-old Savoye Lemelle came to take advantage of the $25 dollar wristbands that allowed him unlimited access.

“Four hours of unlimited go karts, unlimited mini golf,” said Lemelle.

He said his group is in a friendly competition with the hundreds of people coming through.

“My friend group, we were trying not to be last. That’s what we had going on, just as long we didn’t come in last,” said Lemelle.

Cole said the wristbands also gave people unlimited rounds of mini golf. He said people who stopped by even had a chance to win prizes every 30 that included free tickets to Ardmore’s water park and events like Movies in the Park.

“If you have extra time or anytime you can come and enjoy your day with us,” said Cole.

Cole said anyone who missed out on Saturday can still come by for different daily specials on their activities.

