Memorial Day ceremony planned at Ardmore Veterans Center Friday

A Memorial Day Ceremony in Ardmore is announced to take place Friday at the Ardmore Veterans Center, and it’s back after being cancelled last year.(kxii)
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A Memorial Day Ceremony in Ardmore is announced to take place Friday at the Ardmore Veterans Center, and it’s back for the first time since being cancelled last year.

Event coordinator and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Commissioned Officer Corps veteran, Wesley Hull said the ceremony is free and it starts at 10:30 a.m.

Hull, a retired rear admiral, said the ceremony will honor fallen veterans who passed away in 2020.

He said the event marks 21 years of remembering those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

“When you look at the veterans, the men and women who fight and give us the freedom and liberties that all Americans enjoy, they’re the heroes of America,” said Hull.

Hull said he the Carter County Veteran Council and the Ardmore Veteran Center are sponsoring the event on Friday.

