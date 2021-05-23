Michelin career fair in Ardmore aims to expand Southern Oklahoma workforce

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The Michelin Ardmore Manufacturing Plant held a career fair in Ardmore today to expand the workforce in Southern Oklahoma.

Plant manager Nick Walker said there’s up to 80 open positions.

Walker said Michelin is a part of Governor Kevin Stitt’s Oklahoma Return to Work Incentive Program.

He said the first 20,000 people who accept a job position in the state will be eligible to receive a $1,200 return to work bonus payment.

“With the products we got and the way the market is running, that’s jobs for us here in Ardmore and jobs in Southern Oklahoma,” said Walker.

According to the state, the timeframe for eligibility for the incentives starts May 17, 2021 through Sept. 4th.

Walker said Michelin in Ardmore is looking for people to fill leadership, production and communication positions.

If anyone missed out on the fair, people can visit Job.michelin.com

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.