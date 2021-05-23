Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Police: 3 dead, 3 injured in shooting outside Ohio bar

A fatal shooting occurred outside a bar in Youngstown, Ohio, early Sunday morning.
A fatal shooting occurred outside a bar in Youngstown, Ohio, early Sunday morning.(Source: WFMJ via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) – At least three people were killed and three others were wounded in a shooting Sunday outside a bar in Youngstown, Ohio, police said.

Chief Carl Davis of the Youngstown Police Department said gunfire was reported shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday in the area of the Torch Club Bar & Grill in Youngstown.

Davis said three people were dead of apparent gunshot wounds and at least three others were wounded, one in critical condition.

None of the shootings occurred in the bar but he said “they stemmed from an incident which began there.”

No arrests were reported but police said they were talking to several people.

