Red River Hoops Association holds senior showcase

By KXII Staff
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WINDOM, Texas (KXII) - The Red River Hoops Association held a senior showcase for some local basketball players on Saturday. Teams like Bells, Pottsboro, Paris, Bonham, Van Alstyne, and many more were represented.

The event was held to give some of the area’s best basketball players one last chance to play some competitive hoops against local talent.

