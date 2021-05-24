Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Advertisement

Air travel hits new pandemic high over weekend

By CNN staff
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – More and more Americans are taking to the skies again.

The numbers are approaching pre-pandemic levels.

The Transportation Security Administration says it screened 1.86 million people on Sunday, about 90% of what it did on the equivalent Sunday in 2019.

At the same time in 2020, the TSA reported 267,000 screenings.

The latest numbers beat last week’s record as the nation appears to be easing out of the pandemic.

With more travelers, come more reports of passengers violating mask rules.

On Monday, the Federal Aviation Administration said it’s received almost 2,000 reports of people doing so.

With the Memorial Day holiday coming, airports around the country are gearing up for a busy weekend.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prairiland High School senior makes school history by attending an Ivy League after graduation
Prairiland senior makes school history by first student to attend an Ivy League
30 Atoka High School seniors not walking at graduation after senior prank.
30 Atoka High School seniors not walking at graduation after senior prank
Atoka Trial Riders Arena hosted for the first time ever the Atoka Pro Rodeo
Local rodeo legend hosts first Atoka Pro Rodeo
Alternate graduation ceremony held for Atoka seniors involved in prank.
Alternate graduation ceremony held for Atoka seniors involved in prank
The Michelin Ardmore Manufacturing Plant held a career fair in Ardmore today to expand the...
Michelin career fair in Ardmore aims to expand Southern Oklahoma workforce

Latest News

Ohio’s Vax-a-Million lottery is scheduled for May 26.
2.7 million signed up for Ohio's Vax-a-Million lottery
Tyler Terry, 26, has been on the run since May 17. He was taken into custody Monday, May 24,...
Police capture man wanted in 4 killings after week on run
Parents flooded Facebook on Monday expressing their concern and outrage over the yearbook,...
Yearbook or ‘burn book’? Middle school yearbook allows students to bully, say parents
President Joe Biden speaks on updated guidance on face mask mandates and COVID-19 response, in...
Biden doubling spending to prepare for hurricanes, storms